Elinor Mertz Sells 6,250 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $856,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 491,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,299,606. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Elinor Mertz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Elinor Mertz sold 10,500 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $1,438,185.00.
Airbnb Price Performance
Shares of ABNB traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.96. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Trading of Airbnb
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.48.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
