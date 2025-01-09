Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Trading 36.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) shot up 36.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 116,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 58,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Emergent Metals Trading Up 36.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp.

