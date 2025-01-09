Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Endava from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Endava alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Endava Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Endava by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 6.7% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 223.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.