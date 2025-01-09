Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ARDT FY2024 Earnings

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Gillmor now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. KeyCorp has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardent Health Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ardent Health Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

ARDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Ardent Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Ardent Health Partners stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ardent Health Partners has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

