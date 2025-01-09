Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Torrid Q1 Earnings

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torrid in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Torrid from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Torrid in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of CURV opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Torrid has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.97 million, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Torrid by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Torrid by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Torrid by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

