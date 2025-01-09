Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Down 17.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report) fell 17.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.26. 2,027,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 477,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Falco Resources Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.03 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.48.

Falco Resources Company Profile

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

