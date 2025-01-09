Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FHI. TD Cowen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FHI

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $408.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 5,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $199,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,018.32. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $56,523.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,620.39. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,871 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Federated Hermes by 102.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 143,363 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,282,000 after acquiring an additional 152,926 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 160,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 150,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.