Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.40 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 99.10 ($1.22). 2,716,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,546,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.33).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £569.43 million, a PE ratio of -1,360.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.74.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
