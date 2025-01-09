Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 7.9% – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.40 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 99.10 ($1.22). Approximately 2,716,206 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,546,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.33).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £569.43 million, a PE ratio of -1,360.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.74.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
