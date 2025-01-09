Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.40 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 99.10 ($1.22). 2,716,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,546,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.33).
Ferrexpo Stock Up 2.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of £569.43 million, a PE ratio of -1,360.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
