Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Down 7.9% – Should You Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.40 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 99.10 ($1.22). Approximately 2,716,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,546,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.33).
Ferrexpo Stock Up 2.6 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.74. The company has a market capitalization of £569.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,360.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
