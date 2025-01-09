FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Heather L. Hasson Sells 26,855 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 26,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $160,055.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,157.16. This trade represents a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FIGS Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $6.07 on Thursday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.17, a P/E/G ratio of 290.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in FIGS by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in FIGS by 787.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FIGS during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in FIGS by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FIGS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

