Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 14 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Findev Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.

Get Findev alerts:

Findev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.22%.

Findev Company Profile

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.