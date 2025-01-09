First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.20 and last traded at $105.20. 16,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 16,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.84.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4193 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10,315.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 176,905 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $10,192,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 344.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 49,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 38,544 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,675,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

