First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.20 and last traded at $105.20. 16,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 16,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.84.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4193 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
