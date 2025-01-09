FOXO Technologies Announces Special Shareholders Meeting

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology company based in Delaware, made public its plan to hold a Special Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for 10:30 am EST on Friday, January 17, 2025. This event follows the announcement delivered on January 7, 2025, where the company disclosed the issuance of a press release regarding the upcoming meeting.

The company’s press release, attached as Exhibit 99.1 in a recent SEC filing, stated the purpose of the meeting is to address key proposals requiring shareholder approval. Among the significant matters on the agenda is the approval sought in compliance with NYSE American Rule 713 linked to the Company’s Series A Cumulative Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock.

In anticipation of the event, FOXO Technologies has initiated actions necessitated by these transactions and corporate decisions. While a definitive agenda has been set, the company expressed the need to secure shareholder approval to proceed with various strategic initiatives.

CEO Seamus Lagan emphasized the importance of shareholder support, underscoring the role of these proposals in shaping the company’s future trajectory. Lagan highlighted the significance of shareholder backing as a pivotal element in driving the company forward.

Further information has been provided in the Definitive Proxy Statement submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 6, 2025. This document offers an in-depth look at the topics to be discussed and decisions to be made at the forthcoming meeting.

FOXO Technologies Inc. operates under the umbrella of three subsidiaries. Foxo Labs, Inc. focuses on cutting-edge biotechnology solutions, aiming to enhance human health and life expectancy. Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc. operates a behavioral health facility in East Tennessee, while Rennova Community Health, Inc. oversees a critical access designated hospital in the same region.

As the company prepares for the Special Meeting of Shareholders, the board is optimistic about receiving swift and positive resolutions to advance its strategic goals and enhance shareholder value. In compliance with regulatory guidelines, FOXO remains committed to transparent and effective communication with its investor community.

The information contained herein represents forward-looking statements subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, as outlined by FOXO Technologies Inc. More detailed information can be found in the company’s recent SEC filings, underscoring the importance of adhering to regulatory norms and enhancing investor confidence in the tenure ahead.

