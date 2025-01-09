freenet (FRA:FNTN) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €27.78 ($28.64) and last traded at €27.64 ($28.49). Approximately 274,514 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.62 ($28.47).
freenet Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is €28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.85.
About freenet
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than freenet
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.