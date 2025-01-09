FY2024 EPS Estimate for Capstone Copper Reduced by Analyst

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.77.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$8.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$5.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$572.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$612.00 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.04, for a total value of C$2,508,950.00. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total transaction of C$473,075.40. Insiders have sold 843,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,656,280 in the last ninety days. 15.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

