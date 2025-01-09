FY2024 EPS Estimates for Integer Increased by Zacks Research

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integer in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $5.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.32. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

ITGR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.44.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $133.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Integer has a twelve month low of $94.56 and a twelve month high of $142.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,208,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,911,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,408,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Integer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 538,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Integer by 3.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 488,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,524,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

