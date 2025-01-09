FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Lindsay Issued By William Blair

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lindsay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.81. The consensus estimate for Lindsay’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindsay’s FY2026 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

LNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lindsay from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:LNN opened at $122.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.92. Lindsay has a one year low of $109.27 and a one year high of $135.20.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lindsay by 45.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lindsay by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 1,283.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.11%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

