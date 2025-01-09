FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Evergy Issued By Zacks Research

Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evergy in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.04. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Evergy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80. Evergy has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Evergy by 6,854.6% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,539,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,493 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Evergy by 7,234.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Evergy by 131.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Evergy by 38.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,374 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evergy by 147.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,213,000 after acquiring an additional 711,785 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62.93. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

