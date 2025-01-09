FY2026 Earnings Estimate for MongoDB Issued By Scotiabank

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for MongoDB in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.14.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $248.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.76 and a beta of 1.25. MongoDB has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,385 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.82, for a total transaction of $398,630.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,063 shares in the company, valued at $25,634,112.66. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,925.17. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $8,427,806 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 167.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1,677.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 20.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 187.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.