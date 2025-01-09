George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 31,798 Shares of NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Stock

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUEGet Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 31,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $233,079.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,130.87. This represents a 17.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 17th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,803 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $70,236.54.

NeueHealth Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NEUE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,685. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEUE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NeueHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of NeueHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeueHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $5,436,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeueHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

NeueHealth Company Profile

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

