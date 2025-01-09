Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €69.45 ($71.60) and last traded at €69.45 ($71.60). 202,264 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €68.85 ($70.98).

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €88.14.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.