Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.400-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.55.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 128.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $87.22.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $4,801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $7,674,950. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

