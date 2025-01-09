GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Up 16.7% – Should You Buy?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 932,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 930,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$40.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

