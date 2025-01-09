Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.55.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Grab from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Shares of GRAB stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.50 and a beta of 0.90. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
