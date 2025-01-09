Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Stock Price Up 35.7% – What’s Next?

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) traded up 35.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 237,470 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 81,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Graphano Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 18.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.42.
Graphano Energy Company Profile
Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine.
