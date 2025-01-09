Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.75.

GWO stock opened at C$46.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$38.44 and a 52 week high of C$50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$48.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

In related news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 26,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total transaction of C$1,306,800.00. Also, Director Paul Mahon sold 146,826 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.88, for a total transaction of C$7,323,842.39. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,613 shares of company stock worth $8,697,880. 70.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

