Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. Cancels Special Meeting of Stockholders

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 8, 2025, announcing the cancellation of its previously planned Special Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for January 10, 2025. The company made this decision known through a press release issued on the same day.

Get alerts:

The Special Meeting of Stockholders, which was initially intended to take place on January 10th, 2025, has now been called off. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., a metal recycling company based in Chesapeake, VA and listed on the NASDAQ under the trading symbol GWAV, cited reasons for the cancellation in the press release.

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. operates 13 metal recycling facilities, servicing prominent steel mills and industrial conglomerates with ferrous and non-ferrous metal supplies. The company plays a crucial role in the recycling industry, providing raw materials for essential infrastructure projects and supporting U.S. national security interests by supplying metal for key equipment like warships.

Headquartered in Chesapeake, VA, Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. employs 167 individuals and operates metal recycling facilities across Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio.

For more detailed financial information and updates on Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., interested parties can visit the company’s official website at www.GWAV.com.

Statements in the press release include forward-looking information, subject to safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements encompass predictions regarding revenue growth, expansion plans, and financial projections.

Investors are advised to exercise caution with regard to these forward-looking statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary from projections. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. encourages investors to review the risk factors outlined in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For any inquiries, Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. can be reached at (800) 490-5020 or via email at [email protected].

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read MassRoots’s 8K filing here.

MassRoots Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories