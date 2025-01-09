Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Purchases 1,800 Shares of Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,550,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,312,527.50. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $23,940.00.
- On Monday, December 30th, Snehal Patel bought 3,200 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,584.00.
Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $175.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.66.
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
