Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Time to Sell?

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,334 ($28.85) and last traded at GBX 2,373.28 ($29.34). Approximately 790,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 253,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,626 ($32.46).

Greggs Stock Down 9.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,767.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,741.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,899.72.

Get Greggs alerts:

Insider Activity at Greggs

In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,886 ($35.67) per share, for a total transaction of £404.04 ($499.43). 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,400 shops nationwide and approximately 32,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.