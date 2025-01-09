Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Griffin Securities downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.91. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

