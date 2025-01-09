Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded by KeyCorp to “Overweight” Rating

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Trading Up 5.4 %

Health Catalyst stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $447.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $50,762.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,702 shares in the company, valued at $777,771.76. This trade represents a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 19,268 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $160,309.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,250 shares in the company, valued at $601,120. The trade was a 21.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $554,695. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.