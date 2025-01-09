Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Up 38.1% – Here’s Why

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) traded up 38.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 605,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 401,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Hemostemix Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$12.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.20.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Smart Picks: Discounted Stocks for Savvy Investors
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- NVIDIA Deal Ignites Aurora Stock’s Explosive Potential
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Why AMD Stock Might Already Be This Year’s Best Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.