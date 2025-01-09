Herald (LON:HRI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,515 ($31.09) and last traded at GBX 2,505 ($30.96), with a volume of 316507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,465 ($30.47).
Herald Trading Up 0.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,329.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,205.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.51 and a beta of 0.88.
Herald Company Profile
Investments may be made across the world. The business activities of investee companies will include information technology, broadcasting, printing and publishing and the supply of equipment and services to these companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Herald
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Herald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.