High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.23 and last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 11497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.08.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$16.40 in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80. The stock has a market cap of C$463.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

