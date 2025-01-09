Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.51 and last traded at $70.51. 676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.
Hills Bancorporation Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.91.
Hills Bancorporation Company Profile
Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It accepts various deposits, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers products, including real estate loans comprising residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; mortgage and construction loans; commercial and financial loans; agricultural loans; and personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans.
