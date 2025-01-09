Hiroshi Nishijima Purchases 32,052 Shares of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Stock

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) CEO Hiroshi Nishijima acquired 32,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,001.12. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Zoomcar Price Performance
Zoomcar stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $761.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.
Zoomcar Company Profile
