Hiroshi Nishijima Purchases 32,052 Shares of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Stock

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) CEO Hiroshi Nishijima acquired 32,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,001.12. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zoomcar Price Performance

Zoomcar stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $761.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

Zoomcar Company Profile

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. The company connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. Its platform offers vehicle searching and discovery, host and guest chat, vehicle and driver tracking, and ratings services.

