Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Trading Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 24,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 57,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.
