Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and traded as low as $3.05. Hypera shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 710 shares traded.

Hypera Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.01.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

