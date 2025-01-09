iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$129.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IAG shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$133.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cormark boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on iA Financial

Insider Transactions at iA Financial

iA Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.64, for a total transaction of C$367,515.78. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Miron sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.23, for a total value of C$1,938,415.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,675,070. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iA Financial stock opened at C$130.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$80.95 and a 52-week high of C$138.01. The company has a market cap of C$12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$130.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$110.51.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.