Ignition (FBTC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $521,124.05

Ignition (FBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Ignition token can currently be bought for approximately $92,660.52 or 1.00403536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $59.23 million and approximately $521,124.05 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92,404.64 or 1.00126273 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,352.87 or 1.00070184 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition’s genesis date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 639 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 639.14726779. The last known price of Ignition is 94,346.5700982 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $418,501.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

