Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMRX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Immuneering by 37.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.34. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

