ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 191.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 191.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04). 104,299,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 18,292,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.01).

ImmuPharma Stock Up 191.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.58 million, a PE ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

