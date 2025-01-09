Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.63 and last traded at $38.63. 2,494 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

