Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Trading Up 6.3% – Still a Buy?

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 9,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 21,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INDP. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Indaptus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.