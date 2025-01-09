Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $94,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,001,039.90. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day moving average of $132.96. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

