Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 325,167 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $12,997,173.60.

Shares of DELL traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,131,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average is $121.67. The firm has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 290.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

