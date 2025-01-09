Insider Selling: Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Director Sells C$78,500.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director James Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total transaction of C$78,500.00.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of EFR opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.89. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.71 and a 12 month high of C$11.02. The company has a current ratio of 28.28, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

