Insider Selling: Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Director Sells C$78,500.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director James Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total transaction of C$78,500.00.
Energy Fuels Stock Performance
Shares of EFR opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.89. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.71 and a 12 month high of C$11.02. The company has a current ratio of 28.28, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 1.54.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
