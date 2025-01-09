Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells 4,788 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total transaction of $2,938,012.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,736.20. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intuit Stock Up 1.7 %

Intuit stock traded up $10.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $626.05. 1,226,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,095. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $649.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $638.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $175.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,984,000 after acquiring an additional 268,060 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Intuit by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $56,144,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuit from $768.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $737.44.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

